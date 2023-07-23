IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: West Indies 76/2, Need 289 Runs to Win; India Need 8 Wickets

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Indian bowlers will look to bundle out the West Indies as soon as possible when they take the field against the hosts at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday. The visitors tightened their hold over West Indies as the hosts were placed at a delicate 229 for 5 at stumps. The hosts trail by 209 runs with Alick Athanaze (37) holding the fort with Jason Holder (11).

There was not much on offer for Indian bowlers as the pitch largely remained cold to their efforts.