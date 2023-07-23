IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: West Indies 76/2, Need 289 Runs to Win; India Need 8 Wickets

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 03:37 IST
New Delhi, India
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Indian bowlers will look to bundle out the West Indies as soon as possible when they take the field against the hosts at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday. The visitors tightened their hold over West Indies as the hosts were placed at a delicate 229 for 5 at stumps. The hosts trail by 209 runs with Alick Athanaze (37) holding the fort with Jason Holder (11).
There was not much on offer for Indian bowlers as the pitch largely remained cold to their efforts.
Two runs from Siraj’s over, West Indies proving to be a tough nut to crack. A single from Ashwin’s preceding over, WI reach 71/2 after 31 overs.
29 overs have been bowled, West Indies reach 68/2. Chanderpaul and Blackwood proving that Windies still have plenty of fight left. Siraj gives away 4 runs in the over. India still 8 wickets away from the win.
Blackwood grabs two boundaries against Ashwin, looking to counter-attack. 9 runs in total from the over, Windies reach 64/2.
Oh, half a chance there, Blackwood gives away an edge but it flies narrowly away from Ajinkya Rahane, West Indies 55/2. 4 runs from Ashwin over, preceded by a maiden over from Siraj.
Maiden over from Ravichandran Ashwin, preceded by an over from Ravindra Jadeja wherein the Indian all-rounder gave away just 1 run. Rohit Sharma then turns to Mohammed Siraj with 30-odd minutes remaining on Day 4. WI 51/2 after 24 overs.
West Indies reach 50/0 after 22 overs, they need 315 runs to win. India need 8 wickets to win. 5 runs from Ashwin’s previous over and now Indian spinners Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are all out the Windies batters.
Ravindra Jadeja introduced into the attack and he almost creates an opportunity, balls deflects off Chanderpaul’s bat skies up but there was nobody where the ball landed. Maiden over from Jadeja, followed by another maiden from Ashwin, Windies 33/0 after 16 overs.
Kraigg Brathwaite survives after being given LBW out, he’s struck on his pads in front of the three stumps by Ravichandran Ashwin, Richard Kettleborough gives it out by Brathwaite asks for review, replays show ball missing the stumps, and he survives. West Indies 29/0.
Ravichandran Ashwin gives away 4 runs in his over, another maiden over from Jaydev Unadkat. Windies 28/0 after 13 overs.
Maiden overs from Mukesh Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat back to back. Windies reach 24/0 after 11 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin is sent into the attack now by Rohit Sharma with India needing the 10 wickets for the win.
A maiden over from Mukesh Kumar, followed by Jaydev Unadkat replacing Mohammed Siraj. Unadkat gives away a solitary run in his maiden over, Windies reach 24/0 after 9 overs.
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is putting up the fight against the Indian bowlers. Brathwaite smashes his fourth boundary of his inning. West Indies reach 23/0 after 7 overs.
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite playing a lot more attacking brand of cricket, he smashes a boundary on the last ball of Siraj’s over, 5 runs from the over, Windies reach 19/0 after 5 overs.
India lose a review, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite seemingly edge a ball and Ishan Kishan as well as Mukesh Kumar were convinced that was out, Rohit asks for DRS as the umpire wasn’t convinced, replays showed that the ball grazed the thigh-pad. No bat involved. Windies reach 14/0 after 4 overs.
A maiden over from Mukesh Kumar, followed by 7 runs in Siraj’s second over of the spell, Windies reach 9/0 after 3 overs. They need 356 runs to win, India need all 10 wickets.
Both Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul off the mark in the over against Mohammed Siraj, Windies 2/0 after 1 over.
Play underway in the second session as West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul out to chase down the total of 365 runs needed to win. Siraj with the new ball.
Indian players are out on the field, waiting for the green light from umpires and ground staff after the rain delay. West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul ready to open.
West Indies need 365 runs to win, and before their second inning, the rain has started pouring down once again, pitch being put under the covers yet again!
West Indies need 365 runs to win the second Test, Ishan Kishan brings up his maiden Test fifty and Rohit Sharma declares shortly afterwards. India need 10 wickets to win, Windies need 365 after India declared at 181/2.
Some movement in the Indian dressing room as declaration seems imminent, India’s lead nears 350. Ishan Kishan grabs another boundary straight down the park to take the score to 165/2.
Ishan Kishan grabs a boundary against Kemar Roach, 8 runs in total from the over as India’s score reaches 157/2. Kishan is looking the aggressor, while Gill is keeping the scoreboard ticking. Lead nears 340 runs.
Shubman Gill survives, maybe looking to accelerate he tries for a big hit but mistimed the shot, luckily for him ball landed safely, India reach 149/2. Lead soars to 332 runs.
India’s score reaches 145/2, lead of 328 runs. Ishan Kishan batting at 22 off 17, Shubman Gill at 23 off 30. 6 runs from the over of Gabriel, perhaps Indian batters will look to accelerate now.
India reach 139/2, Ishan Kishan is batting at 18 off 14, Shubman Gill is batting at 21 off 27. Rohit Sharma and Co. lead by 322 runs.
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan continue to keep the scoreboard ticking, India’s lead soars past 315 runs, they reach 132/2 in the second inning.
India 124/2 after 16 overs, Ishan Kishan batting at 10 off 9, Shubman Gill at 15 off 15. India hold a big lead of over 300 runs, key will be how long they can bat and when they will declare?
West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (75 off 235 balls) used his enormous powers of concentration to frustrate the Indian attack on an insipid track before world’s No. 1 Test bowler held the centre stage with a magical moment that brought the smiles back in the Indian camp.
Toiling for close to 73 overs on a track which at best can be called ”dead”, Ashwin (33-10-61-1) bowled a delivery that had flight and required inward drift which was good enough to entice Brathwaite to plonk his front-foot for his umpteenth defensive prod.
But to his horror, the ball turned sharply, an off-spinner’s dream delivery that went between bat and pad to hit the stumps. A compact defensive player, Brathwaite’s only fault was pushing his bat slightly ahead of his pad instead of keeping it close. It allowed the ball to exploit the gap to the fullest.
The Queens Park Oval track has literally nothing in it for bowlers and with West Indies batters intent to block more deliveries, creating chances became all the more difficult.
The figures of Ravindra Jadeja at that stage (25-10-37-2) was an indication enough that defending wasn’t difficult as he hardly bowled any wicket-taking deliveries during the post-lunch session.
Indians will be hoping to bring curtains to Windies innings at the earliest on Day 4 to further drive home the advantage.
News18 Live Blog Team