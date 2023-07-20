India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Port of Spain Weather Forecast And Queen's Park Oval Pitch Report

Team India completely outclassed West Indies in the opening Test, winning the match by an innings and 141 runs. Rohit Sharma and Co will eye to continue their dominance when they square off against the Caribbean unit for the second Test, scheduled to begin on July 20 at Queen’s Park Oval. The first Test saw Indian spinners putting up a commanding show on the slow surface of Windsor Park in Dominica. West Indies got bundled out for just 150 runs in the first innings, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin’s five-wicket and Ravindra Jadeja’s three-wicket hauls.

In reply, Indian openers didn’t face much trouble, with both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal playing centurion knocks. Virat Kohli also appeared in his iconic form and got a half-century to his name. While India produced a mammoth 421 runs, West Indies once again faced a massive collapse in their second innings. Ashwin fetched seven scalps this time, with the visitors losing all of their wickets at 130 runs.

Pitch Report:

The Queen’s Park Oval provides a typical Caribbean surface that will assist the batters in the first two innings and will get slower as the match progresses. Pacers can enjoy bowling with the new ball, while spinners may come in handy in the final two days. Out of 61 Tests played at the venue, the team batting first has won 20 matches, while the chasing side has emerged victorious on 18 occasions. The average first-innings score at the Queen’s Park Oval is a little over 300.

Weather Report:

The weather in Port of Spain will remain mostly cloudy during the second Test between India and West Indies. There is a chance of rain playing a spoilsport occasionally throughout the five-day game. The temperature can hover between 25 degrees Celcius and 31 degrees Celcius, while the humidity is anticipated to be almost 80 percent. Winds will blow at a speed of 10-15 kmph.

India vs West Indies Second Test Full Squads: