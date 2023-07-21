'You Get the Feeling That Notice Period is On': Aakash Chopra on Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane

Former India opener Aakash Chopra criticised Ajinkya Rahane for his back-to-back low scores as he was dismissed on 8 in the first innings of second Test match against West Indies on Thursday. Rahane made a comeback to the Test team with a fine 89-run knock in the first innings of World Test Championship Final against Australia. He followed it up by scoring 46 runs in the second innings. However, the ongoing West Indies tour has not turned out well for him thus far.

Rahane was reinstated as the Test captain for West Indies Tests after his terrific comeback knock in WTC Final. The decision was criticised by many cricket critics.

He was dismissed for just 3 in the first Test and the disappointment continued in the first innings of the Trinidad Test as he scored just 8 and lost his wicket when India needed a partnership.

Chopra feels that the notice period is on Rahane despite being the vice-captain of the side.

“Ajinkya Rahane - he is the vice-captain of this team for sure but you get the feeling that the notice period is on. It happens with some players and it seems like it is happening with him as well or will happen," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former opener pointed out how Rahane struggled on Day 1 of the second Test match in Trinidad.

“He got an inside edge once earlier as well. Then he got it a second time and the ball hit the stumps. It was a session where India lost four wickets and the run-scoring was slow but in the end, India are in a commanding situation," he added.

Meanwhile, it was another flop show from Shubman Gill at the number 3 spot as he was dismissed by Kemar Roach for 10. The flamboyant batter scored a couple of boundaries but ended up edging the ball to Joshua Da Silva. It was the second time when Gill batted at the number 3 spot in Test cricket and it has not worked well for him so far.