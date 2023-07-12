IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For India vs West Indies

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction 1st Test 2023: India and West Indies are going to square off in the first Test scheduled to commence from Wednesday, July 12. The opening Test match between India and West Indies will take place at Windsor Park, in Roseau, Dominica.

Team India are coming off a month’s rest after their disappointing defeat in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia. The Indian cricket team made significant changes in their squad, while youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad earned their maiden India call-up, experienced batter Cheteshwar Pujara failed to seal his spot. The team combination that will take the field will be interesting to see as Rohit Sharma has to decide who will replace Pujara in the crucial No.3 spot.

West Indies will be playing their first test since March. In their last Test appearance, the Caribbean side had to lose to South Africa at home. The West Indies cricket team have also made some changes in their squad. Rahkeem Cornwall has been called back in the squad but all-rounders like Roston Chase have not found a place in the squad.

India vs West Indies Match Details

Date- July 12

Time- 7:30 pm IST

Venue- Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shubhman Gill

Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Wicketkeeper: Joshua Da Silva

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Kraig Brathwaite, Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Jermaine Blackwood

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Mohammad Siraj, Shannon Gabriel

India vs West Indies Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammad Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Raymon Reifer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

India vs West Indies Test Squads: