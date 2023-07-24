'He Helped me With my Bat Position': Ishan Kishan Thanks Rishabh Pant For Important Advice

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan revealed that he met Rishabh Pant before the ongoing tour of West Indies. After scoring his blistering maiden Test half-century, Ishan said that Pant advised him about his bat position when the two met each other at the NCA where the latter is currently undergoing his rehab. Interestingly, Ishan also batted with a bat that had the letters ‘RP17’ written on it as he scored unbeaten 52 runs against West Indies in the second innings of second Test match in Port of Spain.

The duo has played a lot of cricket together and was also part of India’s 2016 U-19 World Cup team where Ishan was the captain of the side.

Ishan, who made his Test debut in the series opener against West Indies, said that he wanted someone to tell him a few things about his batting and Pant came at the right time as he helped him with his bat position a bit.

“I was at NCA before coming here. I was practising there and Rishabh was also there for his rehab. He just got few points for me, he asked me the bat position and everything. Because we have played together, so many matches, we are together since under 19. So he knows how I play, what my mindset is. So he just helped me a little bit with my bat position and everything. So otherwise I think I also wanted someone to tell me a few things about my batting and it was a great time for him to come and chat with me and I am really thankful for that," Ishan said in the video posted by BCCI.

The southpaw also talked about India’s position in the match after the day’s play.

“It should be a good game tomorrow. We need to hit the right areas and important to get early wickets," he added.