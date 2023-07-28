'When You've Seniors Like Yuzvendra Chahal to Help You...': Kuldeep Yadav After Match-winning Show vs West Indies

Kuldeep Yadav opened up on his camaraderie with senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal after guiding India to a five-wicket win over West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Kuldeep was picked over Chahal in the playing XI for the series opener as he spun his web around the West Indies batters to claim four wickets in just three overs. It was a short but terrific spell from the left-armer which blew away the Windies as they were bundled out for just 114.

In reply, India chased down the target in 22.5 overs but they lost five wickets as well on spin-friendly surface.

Kuldeep called it a perfect performance as India collectively pinned down West Indies in the series opener.

“Perfect. Started off with the fast bowlers. Mukesh, making his debut. Shardul and Hardik got wickets too. Me and Jadeja, we were great," Kuldeep said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

Talking about his form, Kuldeep shared his mantra and said focusing on the lengths is more important for him than taking the wickets.

“Just following the routine and rhythm and it’s been amazing in the last one year. Focusing on the length is more important than getting wickets," he added.

Before the start of the match, the surface was touted as a seaming paradise, India also played four pacers in the side but it was the spinners who dominated the proceedings.

Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja shared 7 wickets to dismantle the hosts.

“People say it’s a seaming paradise and I was happy that [spinners] got seven wickets from our side and some from their side as well. It was spinning a bit and there was bounce as well," he said.