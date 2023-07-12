India vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming, 1st Test: How to Watch India vs West Indies Coverage on TV And Online

IND vs WI Live Streaming 1st Test: Despite qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final twice so far, Team India are yet to take the ICC Test Mace home. The 2023-25 WTC cycle has already started and India will kick off their journey in the campaign with a two-match Test series against West Indies. The opening Test between India and West Indies will begin at Windsor Park in Dominica on July 12.

Most of the Indian players who are coming off a disappointing defeat in the 2023 WTC final have been retained in the squad. Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side, with Ajinkya Rahane serving as his deputy. While Cheteshwar Pujara has been rested, some uncapped youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar have earned their maiden Test call-ups for India. India will miss the service of veteran pacer Mohammad Shami, who has been replaced by Navdeep Saini.

West Indies have also made some modifications to their Test squad. Kraigg Brathwaite will remain in his captaincy role, while Jermaine Blackwood will be the vice-captain. Emerging talents like Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze have been roped in, hoping to make their debut in the longest format. Moreover, all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall and spinner Jomel Warrican have returned to the West Indies Test squad after a prolonged period.

Ahead of Wednesday’s First Test match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

