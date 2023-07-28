India vs West Indies Live Streaming 2nd ODI: How to Watch India vs West Indies Coverage on TV, Online For Free

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After a dominant performance in the opening ODI of the series, India and West Indies will clash once again on Saturday, July 29. India have been in brilliant form, defeating the West Indies in a two-match Test series 1-0. They would be hoping to continue their brilliant run in the second ODI game as well.

The second ODI clash between the two nations will be hosted by the Kensington Oval Barbados Stadium on July 29. West Indies are still in search of their first victory against the Men in Blue in the current series.

Indian bowlers picked early scalps to give the visitors the perfect start to the game. West Indies put up 88 runs while having lost four wickets in the 16th over of the game. They just completely lost track of the match since, losing six wickets in the next seven overs while adding only 26 more runs. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja combined for a total of seven wickets in the game curbing West Indies at a total of 114 runs.

During their batting, India experimented with their order as they sent Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill to open the innings. Ishan made full use of the opportunity, scoring 52 runs in 46 balls. Virat Kohli did not walk out to bat as Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja. all took turns ahead of him. India went on to win the game by five wickets.

India are the favourites to win Saturday’s fixture against the West Indies. It would be interesting to see if the Caribbean side can make their case against the dominant Men in Blue.

Ahead of Saturday’s 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies will be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies will be played on July 29, Saturday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match India vs West Indies be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at the Kensington Oval Barbados.

What time will the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies begin?

The 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies will start at 7:00 PM IST on July 29 Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

India vs West Indies match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India.

How do I watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match live streaming?

India vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and the JioCinema app in India.

