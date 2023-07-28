'Let's Just Say...': Captain Shai Hope Lost for Words After West Indies' Horror Show With the Bat

Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer were steadily rebuilding West Indies and done a solid job of leading the recovery after India pacers had gotten rid of their top-three batters inside nine overs of the first ODI on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya had spotted an eager Kyle Mayers stepping out of his crease early and it gave him ample time to shorten his length to force the Windies opener to play a tame shot and be caught at mid on before Ravindra Jadeja took a sharp catch at backward point to hand debutant Mukesh Kumar his maiden ODI scalp in Alick Athanaze.

Shardul Thakur then got one to seam in as the ball sneaked passed Brandon King to crash onto the middle stump leaving West Indies struggling at 45/3.

Hope found Hetmyer and the pair started repairing the innings.

They had added 43 runs for the fourth wicket when an impatient Hetmyer went for a paddle scoop only to see the ball turn and hit his leg-stump.

That dismissal triggered a collapse during which West Indies lost seven wickets for just 26 runs in the space of 45 deliveries.

Captain Hope would watch his team crumble to Kuldeep Yadav (4/6) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) before himself departing on 43 off 45.

While the pitch was certainly not easy to bat on as India’s chase proved with the tourists losing five wickets in their pursuit of 115, Hope admitted they need to find ways to score on such surfaces,

“Not too many words come to mind," Hope responded when asked about the Windies’ batting collapse. “Let’s just say we didn’t play the way we needed to, we need to find ways to score on difficult pitches like that."

“I’m not making excuses but anyone watching cricket can see what is happening here. We have to find ways to score on surfaces like this. It’s going to be challenging but we have to," he added.

The early start also added to West Indies’ woes with the Indian pacers getting the ball to move. “Yeah, obviously any 9:30 am start in the Caribbean will be difficult and the Indian bowlers did well on this surface, but again we didn’t score enough runs," Hope said.

He though praised pacer Jayden Seales who gave West Indies an early breakthrough when he got rid of Shubman Gill on 7 in the fourth over.