'...That will be a Mistake': Dravid's Answer to Experimenting with Playing XI, Benching Virat & Rohit

The second ODI against the West Indies saw Indian benching their top guns – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – and vice-captain Hardik Pandya stepping into the leader’s shoes. As stated by the stand-in captain, the visitors needed to ‘find answers to some questions’ ahead of the much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023 at home. And thus, the likes of Sanju Samson and Axar Patel were given opportunities.

But to their dismay, the move (of resting Kohli and Rohit) backfired nastily. After being asked to bat first, India were bowled out for 181 and couldn’t even play for the entire 50 overs. Despite a solid 90-run opening stand between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, the men in blue survived till the 41st over. The world cup probables failed as well; Sanju scored 9 off 19 while Axar Patel, who walked out at no. 4, could garner just 1 run in 8 balls before returning wicketless. In reply, the hosts chased down the target successfully and won the game by 6 wickets to level the series 1-1.

The questions, as mentioned by Pandya ahead of the game, remained unanswered but the viewers of the game had many, especially about the decision of benching the two stalwarts of the team. Addressing the media after the 6-wicket loss, head coach Rahul Dravid defended the team’s strategy. He said India would be following a similar formula when it comes to figuring out the playing XI in the upcoming games.