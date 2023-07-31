'Give More Opportunities to Players who Haven’t Gotten Enough in Past', Says Aakash Chopra Ahead of India-West Indies ODI Series Decider

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes the team thinktank should continue experimenting if the management thinks that’s the way forward for the ODI series decider against the West Indies set to happen at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday.

The series is on the line for India, who suffered a six-wicket defeat in the second ODI to West Indies after being bowled out for just 181. In that match at Kensington Oval, India rested veterans like captain Rohit Sharma and talismanic batter Virat Kohli, giving game time to Sanju Samson and Axar Patel in another round of experiments by the side ahead of this year’s ODI World Cup.

“If you were to look at the series for experiments, why stop? If you’re going in with the philosophy that ‘I am going to try a lot of cricketers, I’m going to give chances to the players who haven’t gotten enough game time.’ Why change? You’ve done it in the first game, you’ve done it in the second game. Just give more opportunities to the players who haven’t gotten enough in the past," Chopra was quoted as saying by JioCinema.

Advertisement

Chopra then posed an opposing viewpoint, saying that if the team wants to maximise its chances of winning the third ODI and the series, they’ll have to bring in veterans Rohit and Virat into the line-up.

“That’ll also mean the end of giving opportunities to someone like Sanju Samson or Suryakumar Yadav, one of the two will have to sit out. Axar Patel won’t get another opportunity," he added.

On the bowling front, Chopra does not wish to see India end up using seven bowlers like they did in the second ODI and wants the side to pick an extra batter for the series decider.