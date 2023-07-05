'One of Our Most Exciting Young Batsmen': Rahul Dravid's Laudatory Introduction of Shubman Gill to Sir Garfield Sobers

The Indian cricket team have landed on the picturesque shores of the Caribbean ahead of the tour of the West Indies and will hope to come out successful in the series against the Windies in their own backyard.

Ahead of the first Test, the Indian contingent had the privilege of meeting the legendary Sir Garfield Sobers in Dominica.

Advertisement

The Indian squad met with the iconic all-rounder and greeted the 86-year-old and his missus, who accompanied him.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid introduced the young opener Shubman Gill to the Windies great with great praise.

“Shubman Gill. One of our most exciting young batsmen", the wall proclaimed.

ALSO READ| ‘Friendship and Food’: Sachin Tendulkar Meets Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar for Lunch in London, Brian Lara Reacts

Gill, who has shot to fame in recent years thanks to his incredible performances with the Willow shook the hand of the legendary left warmer, who proceeded to introduce Mrs Sobers to the boy from Fazilka.

Gill amassed a massive 890 runs in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League as he helped his team, Gujarat Titans, to a second consecutive final. However, this time they were handed a defeat by the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.

Advertisement

But, Gill’s performance caught the eye of every avid cricket fan who has come to pin the hopes of the future of the Indian top order on the shoulders of the 23-year-old batsman.

Gill managed to score three centuries in the 2023 season of the IPL in a campaign that saw him score 84 fours and 33 sixers.

ALSO READ| Former Pakistan Cricketer Likely to Play in IPL Once he Gets British Passport in 2024