Team India Wins Toss and Opts to Bowl Against Ireland in 1st T20I as Jasprit Bumrah Returns

Team India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Ireland in their first T20I of the three-match series in Malahide on Friday.

Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah, making his return to the Indian side after a prolonged hiatus of over 11 months due to a severe back injury will look to get things off on a winning note.

Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna have been handed their T20I debuts against Ireland on the day.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturag Gaikwad are expected to open the innings for the men in blue when they come out to chase after Ireland finish their time at the crease.

The young pair will look to get things underway in a positive manner when they come out to bat, while talented wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has also been given the green light to start the game against in Malahide.

Left-handed middle-order batsman Tilak Varma, who had a brilliant outing against West Indies in the recently concluded tour of the Caribbean will look to continue his fine form with the willow as he has been trusted with yet another start by the head coach fo the side Rahul Dravid.

Big-hitting Shivam Dube also makes the cut for the opening T20 of the three-match series in Ireland, as does Washington Sundar.

Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh has also been given the nod for the series opener and will look to make life difficult for the home side. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi is also given a run out on Friday and will hope to be amongst the wickets as India begin the match fielding first.

