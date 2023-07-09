BD-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction For First T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For India Women vs Bangladesh Women

BD-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction: Following the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), the Indian women cricketers have been out of action for a prolonged period. Many of them will once again take the field when Harmanpreet Kaur-led India visit Bangladesh to play a limited-overs series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs.

India Women and Bangladesh Women will go head-to-head for the opening T20I on July 9. The Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Mirpur will host the contest beginning at 1:30 PM IST. Both teams have already announced their squads for the T20I series. A number of first-team players from each side have been rested, making way for some young talents.

India will miss the service of some big names including Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh Thakur and Shikha Pandey, while newcomers like Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy and Minnu Mani have received their maiden call-up for the national team.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also opted to sideline some experienced players such as Jahanara Alam and Rumana Ahmed. Emerging cricketers like Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter and Rabeya Khan have found their place in the team.

The Bangladesh tour marks the first assignment for India since the Women’s T20 World Cup where they were eliminated by Australia in the semi-finals. Bangladesh, however, hosted Sri Lanka for a multi-format series earlier in May. In the three-match ODI series, Sri Lanka prevailed 1-0, while winning the T20I series 2-1.

Dream11 Prediction:

Fantasy Player Picks for India Women vs Bangladesh Women

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-captain: Sobhana Mostary

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Murshida Khatun

Bowlers: Meghna Singh, Nahida Akter

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs:

India Women Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Bareddy Anusha

Bangladesh Women Probable XI: Shamima Sultana, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Full Squad-