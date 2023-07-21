India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Cricket Streaming 3rd ODI: How to Watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Coverage on TV And Online

Indian women’s cricket team will clash against Bangladesh in the final ODI on Saturday to decide the series. The final encounter of the series is scheduled to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. India have already bagged the T20I series with a 2-1 win over the hosts. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now be eager to decimate the Bangladeshi side by picking up another win on Saturday. The Bangladesh side bagged a couple of wins against the India Women before losing the second ODI. It would be interesting to see if they can regain that momentum to win the series on Saturday. Bangladesh shocked India by recording a 40-run win in the opening ODI.

In the second ODI game, India returned to winning ways, blowing away Bangladesh by a whopping 108 runs. Despite India’s recent defeats, they will be heading into Saturday’s game as the favourites to claim a victory.

Ahead of Saturday’s 3rd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women; here is all you need to know:

What date 3rd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will occur on July 22, Saturday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match India Women vs Bangladesh Women be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will the 3rd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women begin?

The 3rd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will start at 9:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd ODI match?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd ODI match live streaming?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

