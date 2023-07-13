​India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Cricket Streaming 3rd T20I: How to Watch INDW vs BANW Coverage on TV And Online

Indian Women’s team will go one on one with Bangladesh in the final game of the T20I series. India has already emerged victorious in both the previous fixtures to seal the series victory. Bangladesh have one more chance to save themselves from a 3-0 humiliation.

The final T20I will be held on July 13. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh will be looking for redemption, heading into Thursday’s game.

India beat Bangladesh in the opening game of the series by seven wickets. Bangladesh were unable to put up a competitive total despite having only lost five wickets. Off a brilliant performance from the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, India gobbled up the scoreline of Bangladesh’s 144 runs for five wickets. She scored a stunning half-century, hitting six boundaries and two sixes in the game.

In their second meeting, Bangladesh’s Sultana Khatun took three wickets curbing India at a total of only 95 runs while losing eight wickets. With all the luck on their side, Bangladesh still failed to put the Women in Blue away. The entire Bangladesh squad was dismissed at a score of 87, losing the game by eight runs.

Thursday’s game is Bangladesh’s final shot at curbing India’s sweep. It would also help them gain some momentum before taking on the visitors in the upcoming ODI series. However, India remain to be the favourites considering their recent performances and history in the sport.

Ahead of Thursday’s 3rd T20I match between India Women and Bangladesh Women; here is all you need to know:

What date 3rd T20I match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will occur on July 13, Thursday.

Where will the 3rd T20I match India Women vs Bangladesh Women be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the 3rd T20I match between India Women and Bangladesh Women begin?

The 3rd T20I match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will start at 1:30 PM IST on July 13 Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I match?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will not be telecasted in India.

How do I watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I match live streaming?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of India Women and Bangladesh Women For the 3rd T20I?