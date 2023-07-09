India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st T20I Live Streaming: How to Watch India-W vs Bangladesh-W Coverage on TV And Online

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in an upcoming series of three T20I and three ODI matches. The first T20I will be held on July 9. The neighbouring nations will be heading into the game hoping for a victory to gain an upper hand over their opponent in the series.

Follow Liv Score: IND vs BAN, 1st T20I

The match is scheduled to be hosted at Sher-e-Bangla, Bangladesh. The in-game proceedings are expected to begin at 1:30 PM IST. India has faced Bangladesh a total of 13 times. The Women in Blue were able to emerge victorious on 11 of those occasions, while Bangladesh could only manage two.

India’s last victory against Bangladesh came in Asia Cup 2022. Off a brilliant batting performance from Shafali Verma scoring 55 runs in 44 balls, India were able to post a competitive total of 159 runs. Bangladesh’s Rumana Ahmed dismissed three Indian players, however, it just was not enough to topple the blue side. During their defence, Indian bowlers, played phenomenally to curb Bangladesh at a score of 100 for seven wickets. They picked up a dominant win by 59 runs.

Bangladesh had secured back-to-back wins against India at the 2018 Women’s Asia Cup. They won their first game against the Blues in a convincing way, beating them by seven wickets. They further went on to beat them in the final, winning the match narrowly by three wickets.

India might be the clear favourites to take the win on Saturday’s game but history shows that they are not a team to be counted off at crucial moments.

Ahead of Sunday’s 1st T20I match between India Women and Bangladesh Women; here is all you need to know:

What date 1st T20I match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played?

The 1st T20I match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will occur on July 9, Sunday.

Where will the 1st T20I match India Women vs Bangladesh Women be played?

The 1st T20I match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Bangladesh.

What time will the 1st T20I match between India Women and Bangladesh Women begin?

The 1st T20I match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will start at 1:30 PM IST on July 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st T20I match?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will not be telecasted in India.

How do I watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st T20I match live streaming?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will be streamed live on official YouTube channel of Bangladesh Cricket Board.

What are the full squads of India Women and Bangladesh Women For the 1st T20I?