IND-W vs BAN-W Highlights 3rd ODI: Match Ends in Tie as India And Bangladesh Share Trophy

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 17:35 IST
New Delhi, India
India-Women vs Bangladesh-Women 2023, 3rd ODI: Bangladesh made a sensational comeback after the rain break as they claimed six wickets for just 34 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues fought hard till the end for India and remained unbeaten on 33 but the match ended in a tie after India were bundled out for 225 which was also Bangladesh’s score (225/4) at the end of their innings. Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma run outs were the turning points of the match and Bangladesh hold their nerves to make a comeback in the game.
No Super Over in the match as India and Bangladesh will share the trophy after a thrilling three-match ODI series. It will be remembered for a long time, Bangladesh played brave cricket throughout in the series and executed a great comeback in the series decider to stun India.
MATCH TIED! Unbelievable scenes at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka as Marufa Akter dismisses Meghna Singh caught behind to wrap up India’s innings for 225. Jemimah Rodrigues and Meghna Singh took a long walk back towards the pavilion while Bangladesh players are elated. MATCH TIED (BAN 225/4 and IND 225 All-out)
Meghana Singh connected the slog sweep and hit a boundary to keep India’s hopes alive in the chase. 6 runs came off the over and India need 3 runs in the last six balls. Meghana will face the first ball in the final over as the match hangs in balance. INDW 223/9 in 49 overs
Nahida Akter strikes again this time she gets the better of Devika Vaidya in the same fashion. India are nine down and Bangladesh are in the pole position now to get over the line. IND 217/9 in 47.4 overs
OUT! Bangladesh are turning things around here as Sneh Rana departs for a golden duck. Sensation from Nahida Akter as she took a fine catch on the follow-up. She ran towards the ball and dived forward to grab the catch. IND 217/8 in 47.2 overs
OUT! Twist in the tale here as Rabeya Khan removes Amanjot Kaur here by trapping her in front of the wicket. India are seven down now as Bangladesh have bounced back in the game now. India still need 10 runs from the last three overs. INDW 216/7
Good batting from Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur here as they are rotating strikes to put Bangladesh under pressure. 6 runs came off the over as India need 14 runs now from the 24 balls. INDW 212/6 in 46 overs
Five runs came off the over as India are marching towards victory but Bangladesh still have a chance to comeback if they managed to take a wicket or two here. Jemimah and Amanjot are relying on the singles to get over the line. INDW 206/6 in 45 overs
200 up for India but they still need 25 runs from the last six overs. The onus is on Jemimah Rodrigues here to take the Indian team over the line. She needs support from the other end to keep India alive in the chase. While Bangladesh are desperate to take wickets here. IND W 201/6 in 44 overs
OUT! Wickets in quick succession and India are under pressure out of nowhere. It’s once again the run out which hurts India as Deepti Sharma took a long walk back towards the pavilion this time. It was also a risky single but the batters went for it but Deepti failed to reach. INDW 192/6
OUT! It seems like Harleen Deol has thrown her wicket away here. She played a good 77-run knock but she ended up losing her wicket via run out. It was always a risky run to steal and with a bit of yes and no Harleen failed to get back to the crease in time. IND W 191/5
India started well after the rain break here as both Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues looked solid with the bat. The duo keeps the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate to take India close to target. IND W 190/4
Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol are back in the middle for the chase. No overs reduced. Fahima Akter has the ball in hand.
The covers are coming off as the umpires are in the middle for the inspection. The match will resume in the upcoming minutes.
The umpires have deemed the drizzle heavy enough to call for the covers and the match has been stopped. Covers being put on. India 173/4 in 38 overs, need 54 to win off 72 deliveries now. Harleen Deol 67* off 96, Jemimah Rodrigues 9* off 16.
Jemimah Rodrigues has joined Harleen Deol in the middle now. India need another 54 runs to win the contest. They might still be in control of the chase but a couple of wickets here could change the scenario. Harleen will be the key who is batting on 67 off 96.
OUT! What happened there? Harmanpreet Kaur is raging with anger here. She went for a sweep and there was an appeal even as a catch was claimed at slip. The umpire seems to have adjudged her LBW but Harmanpreet isn’t happy - she has hit the stumps with the bat. Harmanpreet scored 14.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has walked in next to join the well-set Harleen Deol to drive the chase. With a single Harmanpreet brings up India’s 150 in 31 overs. She’s batting on 8 off 12 while Harleen is unbeaten on 59 off 79.
OUT! The partnership has been broken. Smriti Mandhana has been dislodged. A cut shot and ends up being caught at point. End of a fine innings - Mandhana scored 59 off 85. Together with Harleen Deol, she added 107 runs to help India recover from two early jolts.
FIFTY! A superb half-century from Harleen Deol - scored under pressure. She took 72 deliveries to get to the milestone and has struck seven fours so far.
FIFTY! Smriti Mandhana brings up her half-century in 74 deliveries. She has struck five fours so far to put India ahead.
India have taken control of this chase with the pair of Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deo leading a solid progress. Bangladesh need wickets to make their way back in the contest. Boundaries have come more frequently for India as compared to how Bangladesh were at the same stage in their innings,
Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol have stabilised the chase with a 47-run stand in 61 deliveries. Mandahana has struck five fours in her 47-ball 33 while Harleen is on 25 off 33 with the help of four fours.
A good partnership so far between Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol for the third wicket. The duo has added 27 runs so far in 31 deliveries.
This has been a quick recovery from India as Smriti Mandhana brings up the team fifty with a four off Sultana Khatun. She moves to 22 off 27.
OUT! A loud appeal for LBW against Yastika Bhatia and the umpire raises the finger. Sultana Khatun strikes for Bangladesh and Yastika will have to head back and she isn’t happy with the decision. A slider and Yastika went back for a flick but missed the shot. There’s no DRS though. She scored 5.
OUT! An early jolt to India as they have lost Shafali Verma on four. A full delivery from Marufa Akter and Shafali ends up chipping it back to the bowler who takes the catch on second attempt after the ball popped out.
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are the two India openers. Spinner Sultana Khatun will open the attack for Bangladesh.
Fargana Hoque has been run out for 107 off the last delivery of the Bangladesh innings as they finish with 225/4 in 5 overs. A superb innings from Fargana has given Bangladesh a good total to defend today in this series decider. She became the first from her team to hit a century in an women’s ODI during an innings featuring six fours.
CENTURY! Fargana Hoque has created history. She becomes the first Bangladesh cricketer to score a century in a women’s ODI. Took 156 deliveries to get to the milestone.
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur departed in quick succession as Bangladesh dented India’s progress before rain arrived.
Mandhana and Harleen Deol struck measured half-centuries to put India in control. The tourists had lost Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia early in their chase of 226.
Fargana Hoque created history by becoming the first Bangladesh batter to hit a century in a women’s ODI. Her 107 guided Bangladesh to 225/4 against India.
Bangladesh openers made a superb start adding 93 runs before being separated. Shamima Sultana scored a half-century before departing on 52.
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana had opted to bat first in the series decider.
Eyeing a series-clinching victory, India would expect a better show from its top order when it takes on Bangladesh in the third and final women’s ODI here on Saturday.
Following a disastrous start, where the Indian women’s team crashed to its first-ever defeat to Bangladesh, the visitors levelled the series with a commanding 108-run win on Wednesday.
Come Saturday, the Indian team would not only aim to secure the three-match series but also address the grey areas and continue learning the nature of pitches, given that next year’s World Cup is scheduled in Bangladesh.
In the series opener, India’s batting unit left a lot to be desired as the visitors were bundled out for 113. But in the second ODI, India put up an improved batting display with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues notching half-centuries.
However, the top order’s form continues to be a cause of concern.
Star opener Smriti Mandhana’s struggle from the T20 leg have continued in the 50-over format. She has managed to score just 47 runs in the two ODIs which is much less than the standards the Indian vice-captain has set for herself.
Fellow opener, Priya Punia, who replaced the big-hitting Shafali Verma in the ODI series, has failed to impress in her comeback. The 26-year-old has scores of 10 and 7 while wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia would also like to give a better account of herself.
On the bright side, Jemimah was back among runs, scoring a career-best 86 while skipper Harmanpreet has also looked in good nick.
But having gotten hurt on her hand, it is to be seen if the skipper is fully fit.
Harmanpreet was forced to leave the field briefly after getting hit on the left wrist at the non-striker’s end while completing a single during the second ODI.
She returned to bat but her stay in the middle lasted eight balls. She also did not take the field at the beginning of Bangladesh’s innings.
The Indian bowlers, on the other hand, were right on the mark with leggie Devika Vaidya and part-time spinner Jemimah, who had a career best 4/3, sharing seven wickets between them.
Bangladesh will also hope for a better effort from its batters. The hosts lost seven wickets in the space of 14 runs.
Fargana Hoque has been Bangladesh’s best batter, having scored 74 runs in the two innings while Nigar Sultana is the second best having manages a total of 42 runs across the two games.
News18 Live Blog Team