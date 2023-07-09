Indian Women's Team Win Toss and Elect to Bowl First Against Bangladesh in 1st T20I at Sher-e-Bangla

The Indian women’s cricket team, under the leadership of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin their three-match T20I series against the Bangladeshi women at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Kaur and Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana came out for the coin toss ahead of the game and the Indian captain opted to bowl first as the toss swung the way of the women in blue.

Team India has a couple of new faces in the playing eleven as two youngsters, Bareddy Anusha and Minnu Mani are handed their senior debuts in the game against the Bangla Tigresses.

Minnu, the girl from Kerala who was bought at the WPL auction by Delhi Capitals for a sum of Rupees 30 Lakh is handed her first India cap and is expected to replicate her strong performances for Kerala Women in Indian colours.

Bareddy Anusha, who went unsold at the WPL auction, is also given a first call-up to the national eleven and the pair will be looking to repay the faith the skipper and the selectors have shown in their potential against Bangladesh in the opener.

India will depend on the batting prowess of their top-order batswomen Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to get them off to a good start. The India team is blessed with brilliant batsmen in Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol and keeper Yasthika Bhatia.

Quality all-rounders Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma will have a crucial role to play in the series both with the ball and the bat, while Amanjot Kaur will be trusted with the ball as Bangladesh come out to bat first.

India XI:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yasthika Bhatia (Wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani