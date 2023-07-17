'Team Announcements at Night, Selectors Not Interacting With Press': Ex-India Cricketer Points Out Interesting Development

The BCCI recently announced India men and women cricket squads for the Asian Games in China. While the women’s team is at full strength, a second-string men’s team was picked up for the quadrennial event since the first-choice stars will be busy preparing for the 2023 ODI World Cup during that time.

Naturally, the men’s squad comprised several youngsters and upcoming stars including the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma among others.

Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra praised the selection panel for keeping faith in Rahul Tripathi who had an ordinary IPL 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Advertisement

“Rahul Tripathi isn’t part of the West Indies tour. Despite an ordinary IPL 2023, it’s right to continue investing in him because he has been played for India before. You cannot forget him after just one ordinary show. The right thing has been done," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra though questioned why the trend of announcing the teams late in the night has started. The squads for the Asian Games were announced late into the Friday night

“This is quite interesting and I don’t know the answer why it happens. Why the team is announced at 11 in the night? Selectors can meet in the morning, it can be done by the evening," Chopra said.

He also wondered why the selectors have stopped interacting with the press which was a regular practice while team announcements were made.