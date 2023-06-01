Indian Cricket Team Jersey Launch Highlights: Classy New India Kit Revealed Ahead of WTC Final

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 21:56 IST
New Delhi, India
Adidas launched the new Indian jersey on Thursday with a creative video on their social media handles.
The Indian team was working hard to get acclimatised to the changes heading into the championship match against a familiar foe.
Team India pacer Umesh Yadav was seen ripping it up in the nets ahead of the highly anticipated WTC Final at the Oval.
Indian all-rounder Axar Patel opened up on adapting to the change in formats as India take on Australia in a completely different challenge right after the conclusion of the 2023 season of the T20 franchise league, the IPL.
India captain Rohit Sharma reached London on May 30. He was leading Mumbai Indians in the IPL during which they reached the playoffs before losing to Gujarat Titans.
A majority of the Indian players were busy with IPL back home and then quickly left for England to get into the Test mode
The jersey will be revealed on June 1. The announcement for the launch was made earlier today.
The new training kit was unveiled on May 25th after a few members of the India squad landed in England to start practicing for the championship final.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian cricket team’s jersey launch. The new kit will be revealed today and the men’s team will debut it in the final of the ICC WTC 2023 starting June 7. The players have already started gearing up for the marquee clash against Australia in the new training kit provided by adidas. Stick with us for all the latest updates.
The brand new jersey design to be sported by the Indian cricket team was revealed ahead of the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 in England. The BCCI recently announced a new partnership with Adidas as its kit sponsor.
The global superbrand in sports goods dropped a classy iteration of the Indian jersey on their social media handle much to the delight of the cricket-crazy crowd in the nation.
The Indian team is currently in England gearing up for the WTC final during which they will face Australia starting June 7 at The Oval.
The contract, which runs through March 2028, will give the sports goods manufacturer exclusive rights to supply kits across all formats of the game.
The company will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the men’s, women’s & youth teams.
Rohit Sharma and his men will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals.
“We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, Adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, Adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said.
Adidas has been associated with the likes of World Champions AFA (Argentina Football Association), the All Blacks, Major League Soccer and other major teams.
In addition to the Men’s & Women’s Senior National Cricket Team, Adidas will also kit the India “A” Men’s and Women’s National Team, India “B” Men’s and Women’s National Team, India U-19 Men’s and Women’s National Team, their coaches, and staff.
