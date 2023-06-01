Indian Cricket Team Jersey Launch Highlights: Classy New India Kit Revealed Ahead of WTC Final

The brand new jersey design to be sported by the Indian cricket team was revealed ahead of the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 in England. The BCCI recently announced a new partnership with Adidas as its kit sponsor.

The global superbrand in sports goods dropped a classy iteration of the Indian jersey on their social media handle much to the delight of the cricket-crazy crowd in the nation.

The Indian team is currently in England gearing up for the WTC final during which they will face Australia starting June 7 at The Oval.

The contract, which runs through March 2028, will give the sports goods manufacturer exclusive rights to supply kits across all formats of the game.

The company will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the men’s, women’s & youth teams.

Rohit Sharma and his men will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals.

“We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, Adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, Adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said.

Adidas has been associated with the likes of World Champions AFA (Argentina Football Association), the All Blacks, Major League Soccer and other major teams.

In addition to the Men’s & Women’s Senior National Cricket Team, Adidas will also kit the India “A” Men’s and Women’s National Team, India “B” Men’s and Women’s National Team, India U-19 Men’s and Women’s National Team, their coaches, and staff.

ALSO READ| WATCH: MS Dhoni Fulfils Fan Request With Selfie on Mumbai Roads Days After IPL Title Triumph

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav