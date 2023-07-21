Indian Embassy Hosts Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. After Triumph Over Bangladesh In 2nd ODI

India Women scripted a resounding comeback in the second ODI to stay alive in the three-match series against Bangladesh. The India women’s cricket team registered an emphatic 108-run victory in the second match to level the ODI series 1-1 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Following the second ODI triumph, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka hosted the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on Wednesday. Sharing some images of the event, the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women tweeted, “Snapshots from Team India’s visit to India House in Dhaka hosted by High Commissioner Pranay Verma and Mrs Manu Verma."

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues displayed stunning all-round prowess to earn a much-needed victory for her side in the second ODI. Jemimah contributed significantly with the bat having produced a vital knock of 86.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also played a key role, pulling off a crucial innings of 52. Jemimah and Harmanpreet’s brilliance with the bat helped India Women in posting a formidable total of 228/8. For Bangladesh, Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun picked up two wickets each in the game.

Bangladesh Women, during the run chase, got off to a horrendous start having lost their two opening batters with just 14 runs on the board. Fargana Hoque came up with a courageous knock of 47 but her batting ultimately proved to be futile. After showcasing a terrific performance with the bat, Jemimah Rodrigues once again excelled in the bowling unit. The 22-year-old scripted astonishing figures of 4/3 in her 3.1 overs to bowl out the hosts for just 120.

“We wanted to bat only. It was a great opportunity for us to bat first and set up a decent total on the board. We spoke about one of the batters batting till the end, when Jemmy came in we played according to the ball and focus was on rotating the strike. We have been batting on flat tracks, played ODIs after a long time and hence were not able to adjust quickly, but we spoke about how to adjust and bat on these surfaces (after the first game). It will be a good game in two days’ time," Harmanpreet Kaur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.