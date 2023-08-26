India’s Deaf Cricketers Train for the T20 World Cup as IDCA Announces 15-man Squad

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has announced a 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup that will be held in Qatar from December 1 to December 12.

Virender Singh will lead the side, while all-rounder Sai Akash has been named his deputy.

Head coach Dev Dutt put his weight behind the side and said that the team’s final aim is to win the tournament.

“The preparations are going really well. Our chief selector, Vinod Kumar Matta has also been very supportive. Our aim is to win the T20 World Cup. We won the Champions Trophy recently and our next target is to lift the World Cup for India," he said while talking to CricketNext.

The IDCA organised a five-day coaching camp in Delhi from August 21 to 25. A total of 25 players attended the camp. Originally, 26 players from all over the country were slated to attend the camp but one of them was injured and hence, ruled out.

Advertisement

“We selected 26 players from all over India on the basis of our local tournaments. We will select a 15-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar," Dev Dutt explained.

Meanwhile, Former India player Gursharan Singh also lauded the team and said that he wants the team to win the World Cup.

“Playing for India is a matter of pride and honour. I just want this team to win the World Cup and wish them luck. They have been doing pretty well for quite some time. They won the Champions Trophy & a tri-nation series recently. This team is very talented."

Advertisement

India’s World Cup Squad-

Virender Singh- Captain Sai Akash- Vice Captain Shiv Narayan Sharma Umar Asharaf Survojyoti Sur Akash Singh Abhishek Singh Sudarsan E Kuldeep Singh Deepak Kumar Prathviraj Shetty Vivek Kumar Pranil More Manjeet Kumar Jitendra Tyagi

Standby

Munna Sarkar Sushil Yadav Manish Jain Sohail PR Rohit Saini

Chief Selector- Vinod Kumar Matta

Selector- Ashok Kumar

Selector- Manoj Singh

Coach of IDCA- Dev Dutt