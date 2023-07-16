INDW vs BANW 1st ODI Highlights: Marufa Akter Claims Four-fer as Bangladesh Beat India

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 17:10 IST
Dhaka, Bangladesh
OUT! It’s Done and Dusted as Bangladesh beat India by 40 runs in the rain-affected game to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Bareddy Anusha was the last batter to get out as she failed to cross the crease at time and got run out. Poor batting performance from India as none of their batters managed to put up a fight here in the moderate chase. Bangladesh (152) beat India (113) by 40 runs (DLS Method)
OUT! Pooja Vastrakar falls for 7 as Bangladesh are inches away from a memorable victory. Sultana Khatun gets her first wicket of the match and India lost their ninth wicket. IND 102/9
Pooja Vastrakar is the last hope for India now but she needs to play a career-defining knock here to get the team over the line. Bangladesh have the upper hand here and India need a miraculous effort to bounce back. IND 101/8
OUT! Bangladesh get three wickets in three balls as it’s a team hat-trick here. Deepti Sharma departs for 20 as India completely lose way in the chase now. Deepti stayed in the middle for 40 balls but India are still far away from the target with just two wickets in hand. IND 92/8
OUT! Two in Two! Marufa Akter is not stopping for anyone here as this time she dismisses Sneh Rana for a golden duck. India are marching towards a humiliating defeat here. IND 91/7
Amanjot Kaur departs for 15 as India are six down in the chase. She showed a good fight in the quest to revive India’s chase but Marufa Akter returned to the attack to claim her wicket and dent the visitors’ hopes. IND 91/6
Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur are trying to put India’s chase back on track. Deepti has now spent enough time in the middle and she needs to the take responsibility for taking India over the line. IND 75/5
OUT! Rabeya Khan strikes again and gets the better of Jemimah Rodrigues as India are half down in the chase now. Nothing is going in India’s favour at the moment as it’s Bangladesh’s game now. IND 61/5
50 up for India! 8 runs came from a very long over from Rabeya Khan. India need a partnership here to bounce back in the chase. Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues have done that in the past and India want them to do it again. IND 57/4
OUT! Yastika Bhatia also bites the dust as things are getting bad to worse for India in the chase. Rabeya Khan gets her name on the wicket sheet as India wobble in the moderate chase here which is not a good sign. IND 44/4 in 13 overs
OUT! Another mega wicket Harmanpreet Kaur departs for just 5. India are on the backfoot now, they have lost three early wickets and things are not looking good for them at the moment. IND 37/3 in 10 overs
OUT! Marufa Akter gets another one and this time she dismisses the other opener Priya Punia. Sensational catch from Murshida Khatun as she dived forward to grab the ball and hold onto it. INDW 30/2 in 8.1 overs
Yastika Bhatia and Priya Punia are taking their time in the middle to rebuild the chase after an early big blow. The two batters need to rotate strike at regular intervals to put the pressure back on Bangladesh who don’t have a big target to defend. IND 29/1
OUT! Maruf Akter takes the massive wicket of Smriti Mandhana here in the 153-run chase. The star India opener failed to keep it down and got caught by Nigar Sultana. Good start from Bangladesh bowlers. IND 13/1 in 3 overs
A fine start for India as 7 runs came off it. Smriti Mandhana got off to the mark with a boundary, However, Marufa also got some swing from the surface which also caused some trouble to Mandhana. IND 7/0 in 1 over
Smriti Mandhana and Priya Punia are in the middle to start the chase for India. Marufa Akter has the ball in hand.
OUT! A direct hit from Devika Vaidya from backward point catches Marufa Akter short of crease at the striker’s end. Replays show she was just short. Akter scored 6 off 7. And that will be the end of Bangladesh innings with Shorna Akter retired out. Bangladesh 152-all out in 43 overs.
OUT! Devika Vaidya strikes again and castles Sultana Khatun who went for a slogsweep and was beaten all ends to be bowled. She scored 16 off 20 with the help of two fours.
OUT! Wicket no. 4 for Amanjot Kaur on debut. Rabeya Khan chips one from Kaur to Smriti Mandhana for an easy catch. She scored 10 off 11. Bangladesh in tatters.
OUT! Another one bites the dust. India continue to chip away at the wickets. Bangladesh slump to 106/6. Nahida Akter switches to attack mode and goes aerial with a slog sweep against Deepti Sharma. Smriti Mandhana runs a few steps back to take a comfortable catch at midwicket. Nahida scored 2 off 15.
OUT! A big blow to Bangladesh as they have lost their captain Nigar Sultana on 39. Amanjot Kaur is having a memorable ODI debut as she has trapped Sultana lbw for her third wicket of the match.
Rabeya Khan is the new batter in the middle for Bangladesh. She has struck a boundary off Amanjot Kaur in a positive start. With a single, she also brought up Bangladesh’s 100 in 29.4 overs. Score 103/4 in 30 overs. Nigar Sultana is on 39 off 63.
OUT! Bangladesh struggling. Ritu Moni sees a short ball and goes for a pull shot. Jemimiah Rodrigues at short midwicket takes an excellent catch. Ritu scored 8 off 18.
Ritu Moni has joined her captain Nigar Sultana now. She struck a four off Amanjot Kaur after the India bowler strayed down the legside with the Bangladesh batter helping herself to a boundary to fine leg. She’s currently batting on 7 off 15.
OUT! The partnership has been broken and it’s debutant Amanjot Kaur who lands the breakthrough. A thick outside edge and Fargana Hoque ends up being caught behind on 27 off 45.
The partnership continues to to grow. A steady progress from the hosts. Fargana Hoque struck a boundary each in he first two overs after the match resumed. She has moved to 27 off 43 and batting alongside her is Nigar Sultana on 17 off 29.
Thanks to the rain interruption, there has been a reduction in overs. This is now a 44-overs a side match. Four bowlers will be allowed a maximum of nine overs each.
So the players are back on the field. Nigar Sultana and Fargana Hoque are the two Bangladesh batters. Devika Vaidya gets things underway. Score 40/2 in 15 overs.
Good news folks. The groundstaff has started peeling off the covers. We will have an update on when the match starts soon enough.
For a brief moment the rain had stopped but it has since resumed and the pitch has been put under the covers. The park is empty with players in the dressing room.
IND-W vs BAN-W 2023 1st ODI Updates: India suffered a crushing 40-run defeat via DLS method after a dismal batting performance. Marufa Akter claimed four wickets as the Indian batters failed to put up any fight in the moderate chase. Deepti Sharma was the highest run-getter with her gritty 20-run knock, while several star batters failed to put up a show.
Debutant Amanjot Kaur took four wickets as India bowled out Bangladesh for 152 in 43 overs. Kaur finished with 4/31 in a starring role for the tourists in the series opener. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India landed early blows as they got rid of both Bangladesh openers inside the first nine overs. Then rain arrived which halted the match for a significant period and eventually, it was reduced to 44 overs per side. India continued to land regular strikes, never allowing Bangladesh batters to stitch big partnerships.
India won the T20 series 2-1 against Bangladesh earlier this week and will hope for a winning start to the three-match ODI series today in Dhaka.
India batters had a tough time on the slow surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium during the T20I series. The visitors struggled to 95 and 102 in the second and third game while Bangladesh had posted 114 in the series opener.
Harmanpreet Kaur says ODIs are a different ball game to T20s and her batters would need to show the patience to put up competitive totals in challenging conditions.
“Wherever we go we want to play on good tracks, fair tracks but how much I know we are going to play on the same track tomorrow. Hopefully we will get a better wicket for the last two games.
“In Asian conditions, tracks can be slow. As a batting unit we have to work hard for the runs and we are ready for that,” said Harmanpreet on the eve of the first ODI.
Bangladesh could have actually won the series had they not self-destructed in their chase of 95 in the second T20. They will be in good spirits after the win on Thursday and the India skipper is expecting a tough fight from the home team.
Barring Harmanpreet, India do not have any six hitter in the squad and that hurt them in T20s. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues will get more time to construct their innings in the 50-over format.
Opener Shafali Verma’s form has been under the scanner for a while now and she would look to silence her critics.
Of late, India have found a way to post 270 plus totals regularly but in the prevailing conditions, Harmanpreet feels that would be a far cry.
“Wicket is quite slow and we are not expecting too many runs. Rather than thinking about those big totals, getting (enough) runs for the teams is most important,” she said.
Bangladesh have recalled Shamin Akhter for the series. Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter and Salma Khatun have also been included.
News18 Live Blog Team