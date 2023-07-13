IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I Highlights: Bangladesh Win the Third T20i; India wins the Series 2-1

Well that’s the T20 series wrapped up. It was an entertaining match as the tides shifted to both sides in many instances.

The dismissal of the Indian openers could have sparked a collapse but Jemimah and Harmanpreet Kaur came in and provided the crucial partnership needed to set the total. Rabeya Khan’s three scalps made her the highlight of the Bangladeshi bowling attack and Sultana Khatun also chipped in by dismissing both Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

For Bangladesh it was opener Shamima Sulthana who stood strong despite hurting herself whilst batting to help the side set up for a win. Meanwhile after Shamimas dismissal it was crucial that someone come in and score boundaries to seal the game off early and that’s exactly what Nahida Akter did.

Now on to the ODI Series. Let us see how that will go.

So this is Amar, signing off.