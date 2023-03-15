INM vs WOG Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Legends League Cricket 2023, India Maharajas vs World Giants

INM vs WOG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s LLC 2023 match 5 between India Maharajas and World Giants: World Giants will be aiming to do a double over India Maharajas as the two teams are set to square up in the Legends League Cricket tonight. In their first-leg meeting, World Giants had clinched a thrilling two-run win over India Maharajas. World Giants skipper Aaron Finch was adjudged Man of the Match for playing a vital knock of 53 in that contest. Finch-led side failed to carry forward the momentum and in the next encounter they had to concede a 35-run defeat at the hands of Asia Lions. World Giants will now be aiming to get the better of India Maharajas in order to overtake them in the standings.

India Maharajas have, till now, managed to clinch one win in the competition. Their solitary win occurred against table-toppers Asia Lions on Tuesday. The Gautam Gambhir-led side are now placed in second position on the points table.

Ahead of the match between India Maharajas and World Giants; here is everything you need to know:

INM vs WOG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India Maharajas vs World Giants match.

INM vs WOG Live Streaming

The match between India Maharajas vs World Giants will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

INM vs WOG Match Details

The INM vs WOG match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha in Qatar on Wednesday, March 15, at 8:00 pm IST.

INM vs WOG vs Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shane Watson

Vice-Captain: Robin Uthappa

Suggested Playing XI for INM vs WOG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa, Morne van Wyk

Batters: Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Jacques Kallis

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Pravin Tambe

India Maharajas vs World Giants Possible XIs

India Maharajas Predicted Line-up: Robin Uthappa (wk), Gautam Gambhir (c), Manvinder Bisla, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda

World Giants Predicted Line-up: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Aaron Finch (c), Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Paul Collingwood, Ricardo Powell, Kevin O’Brien, Morne van Wyk (wk), Monty Panesar

