'Innovative' or 'Just Luck': Babar Azam's Unique Boundary Against SL Leaves Fans Divided of Opinion - WATCH

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s unusual shot during the second Test against Sri Lanka has left the internet divided. Babar scored 39 off 75 balls before being dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya on the third day of the ongoing second Test in Colombo. During his innings, Babar hit an eye-catching boundary against pacer Asitha Fernando in a rather ‘unorthodox’ manner.

The batter looked a little indecisive as he flicked his wrists to guide the ball towards a gap in the slips, leading to four runs. While a section of fans suggested that the shot was a fluke as Babar was caught in two minds, there were others who believed that the Pakistani skipper had mastered the shot to play it any time he wants.

Watch the video here:

One of the fans wrote, “It’s Babar Azam shot". “This innovative shot from King Babar Azam," commented a person while another added, “Babar Azam comes up with another unique shot.

Disagreeing with the claim that song was intentional, a fan wrote, “He just tried to pull out from the shot at the last second".

“He thought of playing it then lifted his bat in the very end moment, luckily didn’t chop onto the stumps. Unnecessary hype for a very normal thing," read another comment.

Babar Azam’s boundary might be his only highlight of the series against Sri Lanka. The Pakistani batter has failed to impress in their tour, registering 13 runs and 24 runs across the two innings of the first Test match.

Sri Lanka lost four wickets at a score of 36 runs in the first 14 overs of the second Test. Dhananjaya de Siva was the only batter to have a say in the game as he scored 57 runs in 68 balls.