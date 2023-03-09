Inside Yuzvendra Chahal's Holi Celebration With Young Brigade At NCA, See Pics

Along with the entire nation, Indian cricketers also celebrated Holi- the festival of colours- with much enthusiasm. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dropped some glimpses of his Holi party at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Instagram.

In the post, Chahal was spotted enjoying the festivity with several young cricketers. Rising talents like Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi accompanied the veteran bowler in the celebration.

The group spent some quality time together. Chahal shared a couple of group photos, in which the cricketers posed with wide smiles. The splash of colours on their faces certainly tells the story of their emphatic Holi celebration.

As soon as the photos surfaced on the internet, a lot of Indian fans marked their presence in the comment section, wishing a “very happy Holi" to Yuzvendra Chahal and other players. A user pointed at Umran Malik’s awkward position in one of the frames and hilariously asked, “Why is Umran bhai standing on the fingers of Sundar?" Another user joked about Chahal’s colourful Holi avatar and wrote, “Chahal sir, you can now get a role in Phir Hera Pheri 3."

While all of this was going on in Bengaluru, other Indian players, part of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, marked their Holi celebration inside the team bus ahead of the fourth Test. In a clip uploaded by Shubman Gill on Instagram, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, other team members and coaching staff were seen playing with colours. Kohli stole the show by singing a trendy song and matching steps to it, while Rohit was captured throwing ‘gulal’ to his teammates.

Meanwhile, despite suffering a humiliating defeat in the third Test, Team India is leading the four-match series against Australia 2-1. The fourth game is quite crucial for Rohit Sharma and Co to keep their dream to play the World Test Championship (WTC) Final alive.

Following the red-ball fixtures, the hosts will play a three-match ODI series against the Aussies which will feature Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik and Washington Sundar among others. The first ODI is slated to take place on March 17 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

