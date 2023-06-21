Trends :IND VS WIAsia CupMS DhoniWest Indies vs NepalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » International Yoga Day: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Cricket Fraternity to Spread Important Messages on Special Day

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 18:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir (Twitter Images)

The cricket fraternity led by Sachin Tendulkar shared messages on their social media account on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The cricketers posted photos and videos performing yoga on Wednesday to spread a message to their fans regarding the awareness of Yoga. The special day dedicated to Yoga is celebrated ever year on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e., Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’. It emphasizes the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.

Tendulkar, who works hard on fitness despite taking retirement from cricket a long time back, posted a couple of photos on Twitter in which he can be seen performing yoga.

“Yoga helps increase the teamwork between the body and the mind. Which is your favourite Yoga asana? #InternationalYogaDay," Tendulkar captioned the video.

Several Indian cricketers do Yoga regularly for fitness and mental strength as they have often talked about the benefits of it on public platforms.

Tendulkar’s former teammate and 2011 World Cup final hero Gautam Gambhir also shared a message on the special occasion by posting a couple of photos of him performing Yoga.

“Yoga not only boosts the body, it enriches mind & soul," Gambhir wrote in his tweet.

While Suresh Raina took to it another level by posting a video of his Yoga session. He shared a long message emphasizing on the benefits of Yoga.

“Embrace tranquility and harmony on this #YogaDay! Unleash your inner strength, find balance within, and let the positive energy flow through you. Wishing everyone a very Happy International Yoga Day," Raina wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag also posted a video performing Shirshasana and wrote, “Wishing you a great #internationaldayofyoga."

    • The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly.

    Aditya Maheshwari

