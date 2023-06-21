‘Request to Politicians - Let IND & PAK Play Instead of Drawing Out Their Swords’: Former Pakistan Captain

The tussle over the conduct of the Asia Cup may have been resolved with the application of the hybrid model but the Pakistan cricket fraternity still believes it wasn’t the right way. Several former cricketers and ex-captains have asserted that India should have visited Pakistan for the upcoming multi-nation tournament instead of staging it in two different countries.

The latest individual to join the bandwagon is former captain Intikhab Alam who strongly feels that cricket shouldn’t be kept away from politics.

“It would have been a great decision if India had travelled to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Unfortunately, it has not happened," Alam told the Indian Express.

“What is this hybrid model? I can’t understand it. In a very weird way, Pakistan has been given four or five matches and the rest of the series will be held in Sri Lanka. It doesn’t make any sense. During the World Cup again, we will see Pakistan playing their matches someplace else, if they stick with this hybrid model proposition," he added.

The on-field rivalry between India and Pakistan is a treat to watch for the lovers of the game. The fandom has been for decades, and the game continues to attract people to stadiums in large numbers.

Alam further stated that India and Pakistan players are great crowd pullers and cricket cannot survive without these nations.