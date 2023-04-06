IPL 16: RCB Star Virat Kohli Spotted Playing Cover Drive at Eden Gardens Ahead of KKR Clash

Virat Kohli was captured sweating it out at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens where Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their upcoming IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

The franchise shared some glimpses of Kohli’s practice session on their official Twitter page with a caption reading, “Will make you stop and stare. Cos this breed is rare. Virat Kohli is in the nets at Eden Gardens."

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

One of the photographs showed Kohli attempting a spectacular cover drive, connecting the ball right at the middle of his bat.

Advertisement

In the other one, the flamboyant cricketer, in the RCB training kit, could be seen standing inside the net while resting the willow on his shoulder.

Soon after the pictures surfaced on Twitter, numerous RCB fans rallied to the comment section and went on to predict Kohli’s form in the away fixture.

A fan seemed hopeful of Kohli notching up a century against KKR as he said, “My man is gearing up for a 100."

Another fan, referring to Kohli’s cover drive on the post, wrote, “That middle of the bat."

Advertisement

A user tried to predict the outcome of the shot, saying, “That ball in the middle of the bat has its way to the sky."

An overwhelmed fan noted, “Oh King is absolutely middling it."

Advertisement

Here are some other reactions:

Advertisement

After reaching Kolkata on Tuesday, Kohli took some of his RCB teammates to the restaurant in the city of the joy.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

In a group photo dropped by a fan on Twitter, Kohli was seen posing alongside Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis and Mohammad Siraj inside the well-decorated eatery, which marks a fusion of modern conveniences and old-world charm. The Kohli-owned bar-cum-restaurant opened its door in 2021.

Kohli kicked off his IPL season with a brisk half-century.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

The former RCB captain opened the innings with Faf du Plessis and stitched a century stand.

Kohli remained unbeaten at 82 off 49 deliveries, helping his side gun down a decent target of 172 runs at an ease. His knock was decorated with six fours and five sixes.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here