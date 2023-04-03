IPL 16: Virat Kohli Wins Battle Against 'Big Dog' Jofra Archer in a Thrilling Face-off

Jofra Archer didn’t have a memorable debut for Mumbai Indians with the five-time IPL winners losing their season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Archer’s new-ball battle against Virat Kohli in IPL 2023, however, was a pulsating event for the full-house M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The pacer greeted the RCB opener with a short delivery. Kohli tried to clear the boundary over the mid-of region but his mistimed attempt went straight to Archer.

To his luck, Archer failed to hold onto the catch following which Kohli found the groove in the and smashed a boundary and a straight six in the same over.

It was just the beginning of the domination as Kohli showed no mercy in Archer’s subsequent overs as well. The RCB opener faced 17 balls from the Mumbai bowler and took 28 runs off him including two boundaries and two sixes.

Kohli struck a quick half-century and went on to take RCB over the line through an unbeaten innings.

Interestingly, it was the most runs scored by a single batter against Archer in the shortest format.

RCB wicketkeeper- batter Dinesh Karthik underlined the Kohli’s intent against Archer. “Not many people can say that they have stepped down and hit Jofra over the covers," Karthik told the broadcasters.

Karthik was quick to acknowledge that Kohli’s approach of taking on the “big dog" served as a huge confidence booster for the team as well. “That’s Virat Kohli for you. He sees the big dog in the opponent and realises that he wants to take him on. It was a statement saying that I am here to make a difference to this team," Karthik explained.

Kohli wrapped up the home fixture with an unbeaten 82 off 49 balls, helping RCB gun down the 172-run target with ease.

His knock was decorated with six fours and five sixes.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis also shone with the bat and scored 73 off 43 deliveries, an innings that built the foundation for the chase.

Following the skipper’s departure, Glenn Maxwell teamed up with Kohli and sailed them across the victory line with a blazing cameo of 12 runs.

RCB, for their upcoming fixture of the IPL 2023, will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders away from home

