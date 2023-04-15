IPL 2023: 19,000 Girls Set to Cheer Mumbai Indians Against KKR as Part of ESA Initiative

On April 16th, Mumbai Indians will be celebrating a unique initiative at the Wankhede. Backing the teams would be the cheers of over 19000 young girls from 36 NGOs and 200 special children. This event is part of the Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians’ initiative Education and Sports for All (ESA), where every season the team hosts a game in the MI schedule for which it invites children from NGOs across the city for a live game and will cheer for their favourite cricketers. The MI vs KKR match is dedicated to inspiring the girl child as part of the ESA initiative- #ESADay.

Speaking about the initiative, Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, said, “This special match is a celebration of women in sports. This year saw a landmark beginning for India’s women cricketers with the first-ever Women’s Premier League. To spotlight girls’ right to education and sport, we are dedicating this year’s ESA event to the girl child! Reliance Foundation is proud to bring over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs to enjoy the IPL match live in the stadium this Sunday."

About Reliance Foundation’s ESA:

Sachin Tendulkar MI’s icon and mentor has been part of the ESA journey since its inception. The Initiative seeks to make educational and sports experiences that provide inspiration and educational opportunities accessible to children from all backgrounds. Guided by its overarching ‘We Care’ philosophy, through the year, Reliance Foundation, through ESA, provides grants to non-governmental organizations to carry out various activities in education and sports.

Reliance Foundation has made elaborate arrangements to ensure every single aspect is looked into for the children’s comfort. A total of 500 BEST and private buses along with over 2000 volunteers will be deployed to transport these 19,000 children. There will be provision of 100,000 food boxes and sufficient availability of water.

The kids will also get special edition ESA t-shirts, the opportunity to participate in the activities lined up in the Wankhede concourse and make their own banners that they can display during the game.

