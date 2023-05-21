'Absolute Shoo-in for 2024 T20 WC if he Continues to Play This Way': Tom Moody Lauds KKR Star Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh has caused a stir this season thanks to his enthralling performances throughout the 2023 season of the IPL and has become a household name in the last month due to his power-hitting heroics.

Rinku managed to pile up 474 runs this season and broke into the top 10 of the top scorers’ rankings with his four fifties in the campaign.

Former Australian player Tom Moody heaped praise on the man from Aligargh after the season he has had. The 57-year-old Australian attributed the rise of the attacking batsman to his strong foundation.

Moody also added that if Rinku can manage to maintain the form he has displayed in the campaign, he is a shoo-in for the Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“He’s got the game. He’s got a strong foundation for his game. We talked previously that it is no coincidence that he has taken this opportunity of playing every single game and has taken it with both hands. Because he’s got pedigree. He averages nearly 60 in first-class cricket. he has played a lot of first-class cricket. He has got a strong foundation," Moody said.

The former Kings XI Punjab coach touched upon Rinku’s technique, balance and composure at the crease, which has helped KKR register 6 wins in the campaign, despite not earning qualification to the playoffs this season,

“He hasn’t been plucked out of nowhere. He is a very good ball striker. He has got pedigree. He has got technique, great balance and composure at the crease and he has been in pressure situations in other formats of the game."

Rinku hit the headlines after his incredible knock against defending champions Gujarat Titans, around a month ago. The left-handed batsman whacked GT bowler Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixers in the final over of the game between the sides to give the Shah Rukh Khan-owned side a crucial victory.

Moody said that the 25-year-old has a very calm mind under pressure, which makes such incredible feats possible.

“One of the most impressive things is his temperament. The best finishers have really calculated minds and also very calm minds under pressure. And he seems to have that," Moody explained.

“He is proving that he can hold down that specialist role of a finisher. He is a gun fielder as well. That World Cup is a fair way away. Not like the 50-over World Cup. It is next year."

The Australian, who has also coached the Sunrisers Hyderabad, opined that if Rinku can continue to play in the manner that he has managed to do in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, a call-up to the national team for the 2024 World Cup is a certainty.

“But, absolutely. He is going to play another IPL between now and then. If he continues to play like this, he is an absolute shoo-in," said Moody.