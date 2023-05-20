'Introduction of Bonus Points and...': Aakash Chopra Proposes 2 Radical Changes For Next IPL Season

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has suggested two radical rule changes for IPL’s next season to make things even more ‘interesting’. The Impact Player rule introduced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has played a key role in making IPL 2023 matches all the more intriguing with the option of playing an extra batsman and an extra bowler has given the franchises more freedom.

As a result, the average scores have gone up for each inning, including the number of runs scored in the powerplay.

Chopra has thus come up with two more new rules to help increase the popularity of IPL, as he suggested the introduction of the Bonus Point rule and the implication of the last leg games starting simultaneously.

The Bonus Point rule has already been used in other T20 leagues such as the SA20, with Chopra adding that the rule would help reduce the dependence on net run rate and would award teams winning matches by big margins.

“Introduction of the Bonus Points for winning a game with a huge margin. NRR is absolute but over 14 games is a tough math to understand. Bonus point is a tangible reward for playing significantly better. And also, keeps the interest alive for longer," tweeted the cricketer-turned-commentator.

He also insisted that the final round of matches should be played simultaneously as seen in other major leagues around the world, which would take away the advantage from the team playing the evening games, he cited Lucknow Super Giants’ example from their match on doubleheader Saturday, with Chennai Super Kings taking on Delhi Capitals in the day game.

“Provision of starting the games in the final leg at the same time. Today, LSG has the advantage of knowing the exact math to go over CSK on NRR…because CSK plays first. Same for tomorrow depending on today’s results," Chopra added.

With the Impact Player rule adding a whole new dimension to the IPL 2023 season, it has also ensured one of the tightest finishes to the race for playoffs in recent seasons, it will be interesting to see if the BCCI ponder upon Aakash Chopra’s suggestions.