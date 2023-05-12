'Pakistan Bowler Doing that to Prevent Virat Kohli's Century..': Aakash Chopra Slams Suyash's Wide-Ball Attempt

Aakash Chopra was not at all impressed with Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Suyash Sharma’s attempted wide-ball delivery to deny Yashasvi Jaiswal his century during the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and KKR at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 11.

Chopra took to Twitter and also slammed some fans who parted with Suyash and claimed that there was nothing wrong in deliberately bowling a wide ball.

The incident happened when Jaiswal was batting at 94 but he was standing at the non-striker’s end and his captain Sanju Samson was on strike in the 13th over. The Rajasthan Royals skipper somehow prevent a wide delivery down the leg side from going towards 4 wides which would have denied a chance to Jaiswal to notch his ton.

Samson played a shot to make the last ball of the over from Suyash a legal delivery, Samson even signalled to Jaiswal to smash a six and reach his century although the youngster could only manage to score a boundary and that would prove to be the winning runs as RR won the match by 9 wickets.

Yashasvi got to 98 but couldn’t complete his ton, although Suyash was given a lesson by former India opener Chopra on Twitter.

“Trying to bowl a wide to prevent Yashasvi from getting to his 100….poor taste IMHO," wrote Chopra.

Subsequently, many fans argued about the same after which he gave the example that had it not been an Indian youngster, and instead a Pakistani bowler would have done the same to deny a century to Virat Kohli, the former would have been brutally roasted.

“Imagine a Pakistan bowler doing that to prevent Kohli from getting to his century. The same people who are giving gyan on how it’s absolutely okayâ€æand that it wasn’t deliberateâ€æwill ensure that that bowler starts trending in minutes. Trolling level hi alag hota tab. Typical Twitter behaviour IMO," wrote Chopra in another tweet.

Jaiswal had earlier smashed a century against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 but there were not enough runs on the board against KKR as the Royals romped their way to a clinical win.

Nitish Rana’s side could only muster up 149/8 in 20 overs, although Jaiswal who also smashed the fastest fifty in IPL history and Samson (48 off 29) carried their side to a remarkable win.