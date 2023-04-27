IPL 2023: Ahead of Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja's 'Reunion' With RR, Royals Share Hilarious Clip From Golmaal

It’s going to be plenty of reunions in IPL 2023 on Thursday as Chennai Super Kings gear up to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 27. Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane have all played for the Royals in the past and are now representing CSK in IPL. Ahead of the reunion of the CSK’s quartet with their former franchise, the Sanju Samson-led unit shared a hilarious clip from the renowned Bollywood movie Golmaal on Twitter, featuring the faces of all four players.

Ben Stokes represented the Royals between 2018 to 2021, and Rahane spent two stints with the Royals, first between 2011-2015 and later in 2018-19, Dube played for the Jaipur-based franchise in 2021 while Ravindra Jadeja played the inaugural season of IPL in 2008-09 with the Royals before joining CSK in 2011.

Rajasthan Royals shared a clip from the movie Golmaal which features an epic scene with morphed faces of Jadeja, Rahane, Stokes and Dube upon the main characters of the film.

Watch:

Samson’s side have dropped to third place in IPL 2023 standings and they have lost their last two games, against CSK, the Pink Army will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways.

These two sides are set to lock horns for the second time this season, earlier, the Royals had won the first meeting between them by 3 runs courtesy of Sandeep Sharma’s last-over heroics.

MS Dhoni had scored a blistering knock of 32 runs in just 17 balls however he failed to get the Yellow Army over the line. With the four-time IPL champs currently sitting pretty at the top of the IPL 2023 standings with three wins in a row, they will be hoping to continue their winning momentum against RR.

