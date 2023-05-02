IPL 2023: Fan Touches Virat Kohli's Feet Before Kohli-Gambhir Showdown - Watch Now!

Virat Kohli hogged the limelight on Monday night after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants but the biggest talking point was the verbal altercation between Kohli and Gautam Gambhir and the 34-year-old also had a heated argument with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq.

However, ahead of all the drama, there was another moment in the match which won the hearts of fans all over the internet. A fan jumped security and found a way to get onto the pitch to meet Virat.

After managing to make his way onto the ground to meet his idol, the fan touched Kohli’s feet and also got a hug in return for his endeavours. A video of the incident has gone crazy viral on social media, wherein the fan can be seen jumping with delight after getting the hug from Virat.

Watch Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture for fan:

Virat Kohli scored 31 runs in the win, helping RCB reach the total of 126/9 after Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow.

Du Plessis himself scored 44 runs in 40 balls, whereas Dinesh Karthik added 16 runs to the cause. While the Bengaluru-based franchise failed to shine with the bat, they managed to restrict Lucknow to 108 and won the match by 18 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers put up a scintillating performance with the entire unit getting at least one wicket each except Mahipal Lomror.

Karn Sharma and Josh Hazlewood both got two wickets each. After their victory, RCB jumped to fifth place in the IPL 2023 points table with 10 points from 9 games, whereas skipper Faf du Plessis regained control of the Orange Cap.

They return to action next on May 6 with RCB travelling to Delhi to take on David-Warner’s Delhi Capitals.

