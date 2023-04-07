IPL 2023: Aiden Markram Returns as Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt to Bat, Mark Wood Out for Lucknow Super Giants

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bat first against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - LIVE

Aiden Markram said that SRH have made two changes.

“We will look to bat first. The wicket looks dry. Ideally, we will get to our first win. The guys are looking excited. There are two changes. One of them is me," Markram said after winning the toss.

KL Rahul said that Mark Wood, the purple cap holder, is out.

Too early to say anything. We ended up batting well in the last game. We will look to adjust and play well tonight. We can come in with a set plan as we are playing for the first time here. Wood will miss out. Avesh is taking a break as he got himself injured. We will look to be aggressive and get the wickets.

LSG vs SRH Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid

Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

