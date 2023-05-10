IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane Catches Everything, Both On And Off Field; We Have Proof | WATCH

With 245 runs to his name, Ajinkya Rahane is having a brilliant outing in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Chennai Super Kings batter is currently enjoying a brilliant strike rate of 181.48 in IPL 2023. But Rahane’s brilliance has not been limited to his batting only.

Chennai Super King shared a video in which Rahane’s astonishing reflexes are on full display. The India batter’s supreme fielding skills, be it during practice sessions or while grabbing a piece of cake, will certainly leave cricket fans absolutely stunned.

“The man catches everything," Chennai Super Kings tweeted.

Fans, quite aptly, pointed out why Ajinkya Rahane is considered to be one of the finest slip fielders of the game.

Almost everyone seemed to be in awe of Rahane’s “unreal" reflexes.

After playing eight matches in this season’s IPL, Ajinkya Rahane has managed to record a formidable average of 40.83. He has so far clinched two half-centuries in IPL 2023.

Overall, the 34-year-old has scored 4319 runs at an average of 31.30 in 166 IPL games. In his last IPL match, Rahane pulled off a crucial knock of 21 off 17 balls against Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni’s men had won the contest by six wickets.

Ajinkya Rahane’s terrific performance in the domestic tournaments helped him return to the India setup. He was named in India’s 15-member squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia scheduled to start on June 7 at the Oval. Rahane was selected in the squad as injured Shreyas Iyer’s replacement.

Rahane led Team India to a famous Test series victory in Australia in 2020-21. He was also the skipper of Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy-winning squad in the 2022-23 domestic season.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly recently praised Rahane’s abilities. “I have always liked him. He has always been a good player for India. Opportunities don’t come every day and if he gets the chance to feature in the playing XI during the WTC final, he will make the most of it. So, I wish him all the best," Ganguly was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In his next assignment, Ajinkya Rahane is expected to take the field against Delhi Capitals tonight. With 13 wins from 11 matches, Chennai Super Kings are placed in second position in IPL 2023 standings.

