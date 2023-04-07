IPL 2023: All-rounder Liam Livinsgtone Likely to Join Punjab Kings Camp Ahead of GT Clash - Report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will soon be getting a major boost in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as Liam Livingstone is set to join the camp next week. He won’t be available for the franchise’s upcoming game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday but could likely feature in the clash against Gujarat Titans on April 13.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the Punjab Kings are expecting Livingstone to join by April 10. While the cricketer himself has said that he is hoping to get travel clearance from the ECB in a couple of days.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

“[I’m] getting there, finally," Livingstone said on LancsTV’s coverage of Lancashire’s opening County Championship fixture against Surrey.

“It’s been a long road: three or four days a week at the gym over the last three or four months. Maybe towards the end of this week or the start of next week, I’ll fly out to India and get going again.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“Feeling much better. I had some injections midway through last week. It’s settled it down a lot, finally been able to get outside and do some running and get back to proper cricket stuff. That’s probably been about four or five days now, so just trying to build back up to match fitness now," he added.

Livingstone’s IPL stint will be his comeback from a knee injury. He has not played competitive cricket since his Test debut for England in Rawalpindi in December 2022 during which he jarred his knee while fielding. The report further stated that he also suffered a flare-up of the ankle injury he sustained last year, which has kept him out of the PBKS’ opening fixtures, against KKR and RR.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

The Punjab Kings had retained Livingstone at a price of worth INR 11.5 crore following an impressive season last year. The Englishman scored 437 runs with a strike rate of 182.08 and chipped in with six wickets.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, PBKS are having a great run in the IPL 2023. They began the campaign with a 50-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders and then defeated Rajasthan Royals in a thriller in Guwahati.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has also joined the PBKS camp and will be available for Sunday’s fixture in Hyderabad, while Matt Short, who came in as Jonny Bairstow’s replacement, is the other overseas player available.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here