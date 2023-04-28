IPL 2023: Ambati Rayudu Posts Cryptic Tweet After Sunil Gavaskar's Explosive 'No Fielding, No Scoring' Remark

Chennai Super Kings veteran Ambati Rayudu has failed to hit the ground running this season in IPL 2023 and has come under fire after his recent barren run with the bat. Rayudu was criticised by legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar after he failed to open his account after coming on as an impact player against Rajasthan Royals, and now the 37-year-old has come up with a cryptic reply of sorts.

Chennai Super Kings were on a winning run of three games and rose to the top of the IPL 2023 points table however, Rajasthan Royals defeated them by 32 runs at Jaipur with CSK failing to chase down the total of 202/5.

Rayudu failed to open his account in the game and came under fire having scored just 83 runs this season with a dissapointing average of 16.60. Rayudu’s highest score this season has been 27 runs.

On Thursday, the veteran batter came on to replace Akash Kumar with CSK needing some steel after they were out to chase RR’s 203-run target but the former Mumbai Indians player could only manage a two-ball duck before he was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

After CSK failed to win the match and fell short by 32 runs, Gavaskar pointed out the example of Prithvi Shaw and why Rayudu’s role as an impact player didn’t work out for CSK.

“You got to field. You can’t just come out to bat and start hitting the ball. You can’t do that. We have seen that with Prithvi Shaw. He has just been coming out to bat without success. No fielding, no scoring. Rayudu is out for a second-ball duck," vented out the icon.

On Friday, Rayudu appeared to give a reply to Gavaskar with a cryptic tweet posted on his Twitter handle.

“In life and sport ups and downs are a constant part. We need to be positive and keeping working hard and things will turn around.. results are not always a measure of our effort. So always keeping smiling and enjoy the process.." he tweeted.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 77-run knock helped RR to reach the 202-run total, which was their highest ever in Jaipur, and in reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 47 runs while Shivam Dube also scored 52 but they didn’t get the desired support from other batters.

