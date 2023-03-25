West Indies cricket is never short of characters. If you think Chris Gayle is the epitome of showmanship, Andre Russell is no less. The big-hitting Jamaican, who is back in India for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), told reporters after practice in Kolkata that he is a “legend" and urged everyone to come and watch him bat.

“I’ll try to make all of you happy. I’m satisfied with how the ball is coming out of the bat. Hopefully, I can replicate the same during this IPL," Russell said, according to a report in The Hindustan Times. “Won’t you watch me bat? I’m a legend. I want all of you to cheer for me," the Kolkata Knight Riders frontman added.

Russell has been a pillar for KKR over the years and even when the team fared poorly last year, he was one of their best performers, hitting at a monstrous strike rate of 174.48 and collecting 335 runs. Like Gayle, he is known for his six-hitting ability and smashed as many as 32 sixes last season. He is more than a handy option with the ball too and bagged 17 wickets last year, which was his highest haul in the league.

Overall, Russell has 2,035 runs under his belt in 98 matches, striking at a rate of 177.88. His six count is a humongous 175. He also has 89 wickets to his name.

The 2023 edition of the IPL may well bring in even greater responsibilities for Russell with the possibility of him having to lead the side in the absence of the injured Shreyas Iyer. Iyer has been struggling with a back injury, for which he is expected to undergo surgery. Iyer’s injury, according to earlier reports, may keep him out of action for five months.

Russell has led the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and could be one of the captaincy options on KKR’s radar along with Shakib Al Hasan and Tim Southee.

The Kolkata-based franchise have often been there or thereabouts in the IPL, winning the title twice, in 2012 and 2014 and finishing runners-up in 2021.

KKR are scheduled to start their IPL campaign this year on April 1 with a match against the Punjab Kings in Mohali.

