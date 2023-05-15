Twitter Goes Crazy as Anuj Rawat Pulls off a No-look Run Out with Gloves Signed by MS Dhoni - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thrashed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday evening in Jaipur, keeping themselves alive in the race for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Chasing a tricky 172-run target, the Royals were bundled out for 59 in 10.3 overs, handing a 112-run win to Faf du Plessis & Co. At the same time, RR also set their second-lowest total in IPL history.

RCB dominated right from the beginning of the game with skipper Du Plessis and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashing half-centuries. The middle-order stuttered yet again but wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat fired an 11-ball 29 towards the end of the innings, taking Bangalore beyond the 170-run mark.

After playing an impressive cameo with the bat, Rawat pulled off a stunning no-look run-out to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin in the 8th over. Shimron Hetmyer played a shot on the off-side and looked to get a couple of quick runs. The first run was taken safely but Ashwin fell short while completing the second. Rawat intercepted the throw from Siraj and got a direct hit at the bowler’s end to dismiss the off-spinner for a diamond duck.

Rawat was highly praised for his active glove work. And when the netizens found out that the youngster performed the act with gloves that had the autograph of legendary MS Dhoni, Twitter was set ablaze with interesting posts. Here are some of them:

The RCB defeated RR by one of the biggest margins in terms of runs. Home captain Sanju Samson was disappointed with the collapse, figuring out what actually went wrong.

“Credit to the RCB bowlers for their energy and intensity. I think this was a target that could have gone to the wire, I expected a tight match if we had a decent powerplay. I was just thinking seeing the batting collapse where we went wrong? I don’t think I have an answer to that yet. We all know the nature of the IPL, we’ve seen some funny things happen in the league stage," said Sanju at the post-match presentation.

With one game remaining they can reach a maximum of 14 points which will not be enough to make the playoffs.