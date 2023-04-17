Trends :RR VS LSG LIVERR VS LSG Dream11Jaipur Pitch ReportDC Equipment StolenVirat Kohli
Home » Cricket Home » 'Didn't Want Him to..': Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why He Watched Arjun's Debut Game From the Dressing Room

Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun reacted after the left-arm pacer made his much-awaited debut IPL 2023 as Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 15:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar sitting in the dugout after Mumbai Indians' win over KKR (Sportzpics)
Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar sitting in the dugout after Mumbai Indians' win over KKR (Sportzpics)

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun made his much-awaited debut for Mumbai Indians on Sunday as Rohit Sharma’s side defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16. It was a special moment for Sachin, who revealed why he watched his son’s debut from the dressing room, and not from the dugout instead.

The Master Blaster also opened up on how felt watching his son make his debut at Wankhede, whereas Arjun himself revealed his thoughts after finally making his bow in IPL, as he thanked Rohit Sharma for giving him his debut MI cap.

In a video posted by the IPL Twitter handle, Sachin revealed how it was a unique experience for him to watch his son play from the sidelines.

“This was a new experience for me because till now, I have not actually gone and watched him play. I just wanted him to have that freedom to go out and express himself whatever he wanted to do," said the legendary Indian opener.

“And also I sat in the dressing room because I didn’t want him to let him move away from his plans and start looking at the mega screen here and suddenly realised that I was watching there. I was inside," revealed Sachin.

Apart from all of his glorious numbers while representing the Indian team, Tendulkar senior also played 78 matches for Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2013. He led the franchise in 51 matches, winning 30 games, while they lost 21 games.

“It’s a different feeling because 2008 was the first season for me and 16 years down the line, he plays for the same team. Not bad," added Sachin.

Arjun bowled two overs on his debut, registering figures of 0/17 as he opened the bowling for MI in the powerplay against KKR.

The left-arm pacer said that he had always wanted to play for Mumbai Indians and it was a ‘special’ feeling to finally represent the five-time IPL champs.

“It was a great moment, special to play for them I have supported since 2008, and it was very nice to get the cap from the captain of MI and the Indian team," said Arjun.

After getting their second win of the ongoing IPL 2023 season, Rohit and Co will hope to keep their winning run going as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

About the Author

About the Author

Amrit Santlani

first published: April 17, 2023, 15:40 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 15:42 IST
