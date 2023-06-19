'Happened in The Heat of the Moment..': Avesh Khan Regrets Throwing His Helmet in Celebration Against RCB

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan admitted that he regrets throwing his helmet in celebration after LSG’s last-ball victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during IPL 2023.

The star pacer from Indore was brutally trolled on social media and reflecting back on the incident, Avesh feels ‘sad’ regarding the wild celebration.

The incident took place during Lucknow’s 1-wicket win over RCB as they successfully chased down the required target of 213.

Avesh himself faced the last ball with Harshal Patel having earlier tried and failed to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end.

With a single needed on the last delivery, Avesh swung his bat but missed although he ran towards the non-striker’s end as Dinesh Karthik fumbled and couldn’t inflict a run-out, with Lucknow winning the game in a dramatic fashion.

Avesh was then seen taking his helmet off and smashing it hard on the ground in celebration, sparking a massive frenzy on social media afterwards.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Avesh admitted he would have been better off had he avoided the same.

“Yeh social media mein mera mahool bana rehta hai and helmet incident thoda jyada hogaya tha (That helmet incident was a bit too much, I shouldn’t have done that). I realised later that I shouldn’t have done this. It just happened in the heat of the moment. I now feel sad that yaar yeh sab cheez nahi karna tha."

Having impressed during the IPL 2022 season, and earning his place in the Indian team, Avesh last made an appearance for the Men in Blue back in October 2022 against South Africa.