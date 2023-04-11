WATCH: Avesh Khan Throws Away Helmet to Celebrate Win, Gets Reprimanded for Breaching Code of Conduct

The madness was all over the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when Avesh Khan scored the winning run for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while chasing 213. Emotions galore after the visitors thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in one of the most thrilling encounters of this season so far. But despite a terrific victory, the team suffered a massive blow with Avesh getting reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct.

After picking up the winning run, Avesh took his helmet off and banged it on the field out of excitement. A higher adrenaline rush cost him a sanction from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match officials.

“Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," read the IPL official statement.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," it added.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has also been fined for maintaining a slow over rate in the game. The losing captain, Faf du Plessis will now have to play a sum of Rs 12 lakh as a fine.

“The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement read.

It turned out to be another blockbuster game of the IPL 2023 that kept the viewers hooked to their TV screens till the last ball. LSG were 37/3 at the end of the power play, with RCB right on top of a run chase of 213. Marcus Stoinis with his impressive 30-ball 65 and Nicholas Pooran’s sensational 19-ball 62 helped LSG to a last-ball thrilling one-wicket victory.

“They played well through the middle. One ball one run. We backed ourselves to get a run-out," Du Plessis said at the post-match presentation.

“Just looking at the wicket, from 7-14 it was quite slow. In the last five overs it started skidding on. Really good for some good cricketing shots. Stoinis and Pooran played everything off the middle. They took on one of our main bowlers (Harshal) in his first couple of overs,"he added.

