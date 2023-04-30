IPL 2023: 'Holding Axar Can be Difficult We've Been..,' David Warner Answers Burning Question on Patel's Batting Position

Delhi Capitals suffered another narrow 9-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, which halted their two-match winning streak. Despite Axar Patel and Mitchell Marsh’s heroics, David Warner’s side remain rooted at the foot of the IPL 2023 standings with just two wins from 8 matches with time running out for DC to salvage their campaign.

Patel’s batting position has been a major burning question and maybe even a headache for Warner and Delhi, and the Australian opener was quizzed about why Axar was not promoted up the order as he smashed 29 in just 14 balls but couldn’t pull off a miraculous escape.

DC vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Lose Despite Excellent All-round Show From Mitchell Marsh

Advertisement

Warner himself departed after a two-ball duck, Marsh and Philip Salt’s century stand seemed to carry Delhi towards a remarkable hat-trick of wins but it all changed after Mayank Markande grabbed a sublime catch to dismiss Salt after which it all went Sunrisers’ way.

Patel did try to steer his side as close as he could, but it was too little too late. When quizzed by Ian Bishop in the post-match interview about why Axar wasn’t sent to bat higher with Delhi needing some big hits, Warner said they were trying to save the Indian all-rounder to tackle spinners during the back end of the innings.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

“He’s (Axar) in good touch. For us it was about, we get off to a good start and we know that him and me will have to handle their spinners with the ball spinning back in. Holding Axar can be difficult. We have been losing too many wickets through the middle," said the Delhi Capitals skipper.

“We were off a bit with the ball, but I think Mitch Marsh bowled fantastic. He was our best bowler. To come up 9 runs short is disappointing. I don’t think the pitch slowed down a lot, they took pace off. When you lose wickets in the middle it can be extremely difficult," Warner added further.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

Advertisement

With just 4 points from 8 games, and 6 matches remaining, Delhi will have to win all of their remaining games to reach the 16-point mark, which is considered the ideal figure to reach the IPL playoffs.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here