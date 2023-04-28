IPL 2023: 'Be at My Best When I...' Shubman Gill Shares Gym Secrets and Fitness Goals

Shubman Gill has been in good touch with the bat at the top of the order for Gyjarat Titans (GT) so far in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), with the right-handed batter scoring 284 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 142.7 and an impressive average of 40.57.

Shubman has scored three fifties, with a top score of 67, which he scored against Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this season.

Ahead of GT’s crucial game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the EdenGardens in Kolkata on Saturday, Shubman opened up on his fitness journey.

The former KKR star was pictured sweating it out in the gym too.

WATCH:

Excerpts:

What’s the focus of today’s gym session?

Predominantly focused on the lower body.

What motivates you to come to the gym every day?

To be at my best when I step out in the park.

One piece of advice for people who are starting their fitness journey?

It’s just to be able to see what your real potential is, what your body is capable of as the real motivation for me. You know what is my capability what is my element, The test amu element.

Favourite cheat meal…

Italian food. Good pizzas.

One thing you don’t enjoy about gyms…

I don’t like the feeling of being quite sore. The sweet pain you have after going to the gym. I don’t think, there’s anything except on some days you don’t really like but the main effort is if you get there, then you know everything is gonna take care of itself. Just the main effort is to get to the gym.

One message for your trainer…

Don’t take it easy on me.

