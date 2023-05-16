IPL 2023: Ben Stokes to Return Home After CSK's Last League Match - Report

All-rounder Ben Stokes is set to fly back home after Chennai Super Kings’ last league match, scheduled to be played in Delhi on Saturday. Struggling with fitness issues, the England Test captain has decided to give himself enough time to prepare for Ashes, starting next month.

Stokes was bought by CSK for Rs 16.25 crore during the IPL auction in December 2022, making him the most expensive player ever for the franchise. However, his campaign was marred by sore fitness. The ace English cricketer could only play the first two matches for the franchise and scored 15 runs. He bowled just one over and conceded 18 runs.

With the Ashes series between England and Australia beginning with the opening Test on June 16, Stokes will ‘return to the UK after their final group game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday afternoon’, stated an ESPNcricinfo report.

As part of their preparation, England are also set to play a Test against Ireland at Lord’s on June 1 and Stokes, who has a long-running knee issue, had expressed his desire to ‘give myself enough time to get back and play that game’ and ‘fulfil my role as fourth seamer’ during the Ashes.

Following the April 3 game, Stokes didn’t play any match for CSK initially due to a toe injury.

On April 22, CSK chief coach Stephen Fleming had said that Stokes has ‘suffered an injury setback and will be out for a week.’ The star all-rounder was available for selection again last week but didn’t feature in the playing XI for CSK.

While CSK are sitting pretty at the second spot in the IPL standings, Fleming said after their loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday that bowling remains “a bit of a challenge" at the moment for Stokes and he is there as ‘batting cover’.

With just one more match to go in the league stages against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, CSK are not expected to ‘chop and change’ their playing XI.

